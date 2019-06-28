UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Is Athiya Shetty Dating Cricketer KL Rahul?

Chand Sahkeel 2 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

Is Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul?

As per the latest buzz, Mubarakan actress, Athiya Shetty is in love with Indian cricketer KL Rahul! The alleged couple has as of now refrained from making any public appearances

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) As per the latest buzz, Mubarakan actress, Athiya Shetty is in love with Indian cricketer KL Rahul! The alleged couple has as of now refrained from making any public appearances.She is young and stylish, and has an international following.

Her charm can even get Rapper Drake to watch Mubarakan thrice on loop! And KL Rahul is unarguably a chocolate boy of the nation. Now there have been ample instances when Bollywood divas dated cricketers, and quite a few took their relationship to the next level as well.

But the latest buzz in the circuit involves starlet Athiya Shetty and India's top-order batsman KL Rahul.Rahul has always maintained a stoic silence about his relationship status, and it seems the earlier linkup rumours of the cricketer have been inaccurate.

A source close to Rahul, revealed to BollywoodLife, "He is not dating any of the actresses he has been linked with hitherto." But grapevine suggests Athiya and Rahul are in love, although they have cautiously refrained from joint public appearances."Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other.

They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious," a source exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife. Apparently, Rahul met Athiya through mutual friends and the two instantly hit it off with each other.Interestingly, the only time these two were seen together was when their mutual friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor posted a picture of the trio on Instagram in April this year.

The picture led to a widespread rumour that Rahul and Kapoor are dating, which turned out to be untrue.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Young KL Rahul February April From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin S ..

3 minutes ago

Salman Khan to kickstart Inshallah shoot in Varana ..

5 seconds ago

PPP opposed to initiate any move against Govt : Ra ..

6 seconds ago

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehm ..

8 seconds ago

‘Stimulus -ClimateLaunchpad Pakistan: Training B ..

16 minutes ago

Hungary boat tragedy 26th victim confirmed

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.