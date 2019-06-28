Is Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul?

As per the latest buzz, Mubarakan actress, Athiya Shetty is in love with Indian cricketer KL Rahul! The alleged couple has as of now refrained from making any public appearances

She is young and stylish, and has an international following.

Her charm can even get Rapper Drake to watch Mubarakan thrice on loop! And KL Rahul is unarguably a chocolate boy of the nation. Now there have been ample instances when Bollywood divas dated cricketers, and quite a few took their relationship to the next level as well.

But the latest buzz in the circuit involves starlet Athiya Shetty and India's top-order batsman KL Rahul.Rahul has always maintained a stoic silence about his relationship status, and it seems the earlier linkup rumours of the cricketer have been inaccurate.

A source close to Rahul, revealed to BollywoodLife, "He is not dating any of the actresses he has been linked with hitherto." But grapevine suggests Athiya and Rahul are in love, although they have cautiously refrained from joint public appearances."Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other.

They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious," a source exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife. Apparently, Rahul met Athiya through mutual friends and the two instantly hit it off with each other.Interestingly, the only time these two were seen together was when their mutual friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor posted a picture of the trio on Instagram in April this year.

The picture led to a widespread rumour that Rahul and Kapoor are dating, which turned out to be untrue.