Is Ayesha Afridi Relative Of Shahid Afridi?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:03 PM
Actress has explained her relationship and career in showbiz industry
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) Popular actress Ayesha Afridi has denied any relation with former Pakistan Captain Shahid Khan Afridi.
The actress appeared as a guest on a local private tv and unveiled that she did not have any relation with Shahid Khan Afridi.
“Tell if you have any relation with Shahid Afridi,” asked the host.
The actress said, “I have no relation with Shahid Afridi. Whenever people meet me, they ask me the same question. Even on social media, people comment and ask if I am related to Afridi, and I always tell them that I have no connection with Shahid Afridi.
I am Ayesha Afridi,”.
Talking about her showbiz career despite belonging to a Pathan family, the actress said, “My family is Pathan, and that’s why no one in our entire family is associated with showbiz. I also faced a lot of difficulties convincing my family to let me enter showbiz. However, even now, being an actress does not hold much importance at home,”.
