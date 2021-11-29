Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

(@FahadShabbir)

Ekta Kapoor in the latest photo congratulates Varun and Karishma and wishes them the best of luck for an awesome future together.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna reportedly is all set to marry businessmen beau Varun Bangera.

The latest post of Ekta Kapoor on Instagram, the actress seems to tie knot with the businessman.

Kapoor shared the pictures of the couple from a recent party where she got together with Tanna and Bangera.

Posting a specific video in which she was pulling Tanna in, Kapoor wrote a special message saying, “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,”.

Last month the friends of the couple also fueled the speculations about Tanna tying knot soon with Varun and shared congratulatory messages for them on the social media.

A friend shared picture of Tanna in Varun’s arms with a caption: “ “To infinity and beyond… Congratulations babies,”.

Tanna who was previously engaged to model Upen Patel but they got separate in 2017.