Is Mehwish Hayat Under Fire Following Dance For A Biscuit Ad?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

There is a mix reaction on Mehwish Hayat after her appearance as a dancer in an ad for a local biscuit company as both liberals and conservatives are coming up with their traditional arguments.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Following ban on biscuit ad on tv channels by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), #Mehwish Hayat has become top trend with mix reaction from both left and right sides.

The liberals are saying that it has become a matter of “ghairat” (honor) while the rightists believe that it is “vulgarity” which is being promoted through TV channels.

However, majority of the people have come down hard upon Lollywood Star Mehwish Hayat for her dance for Gala biscuit’s ad shown on all major TV channels.

A user tweeted a short clip of Orya Maqbool Jan wherein he was lashing out at the advertisers and producers who used women for advertisements of the products.

Anmol Khan, a female Twitterati, said: “ We are Muslims by the name,”. She also shared the picture of Mehwish Hayat wherein some parts of her body was visible.

Another Twitterati who targeted the liberals in her tweet said: “Its not MEN losing their minds over an AD.

Its basic ghairat that every other personal unlike your kind has. Alhamdulillah. Kher aap ki to roti rozi k*njarkhany se chalti hy to chekhein to niklen gi hi Winking face #MehwishHayat,”.

Yesterday, Fawad Chaudhry who sided with the liberals, made an attempt to make fun of Journalist Ansar Abbasi and another man Ali for watching such stuff and pointing out “flaws”.

He had tweeted: “Why you [Ansar Abbasi] and Ali always remain busy in searching “vulgarity? Do some productive work,”.

Investigative Journalist Ansar Abbasi who is associated with The news International criticized the commercial for advertisement of a local biscuit wherein Mehwish Hayat performed a dance. However, this tweet turned into a social media campaign and trend against the ad, calling upon PEMRA to take action and ban the said commercial. Succumbing to public pressure, PEMRA issued “advice” to all TV channels to review content and visuals of ads before their telecast.

