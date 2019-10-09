UrduPoint.com
Is Yasir Hussain Disney's Newest Face?

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 42 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:23 PM

Is Yasir Hussain Disney's newest face?

Yasir Hussain may have just made his Hollywood debut according to a suspicious post on Instagram.The 35-year-old actor, who is currently in United States with his fiance Iqra Aziz, shared that he may have quietly taken a role in Disney's The Princess Diaries

United States (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Yasir Hussain may have just made his Hollywood debut according to a suspicious post on Instagram.The 35-year-old actor, who is currently in United States with his fiance Iqra Aziz, shared that he may have quietly taken a role in Disney's The Princess Diaries.

According to the movie poster, the star has apparently been working under the mass media company but the cheeky caption that accompanies it shows that Yasir is probably pulling everyone's leg.The caption read: Hollywood debut #theprincessdiaries #yasirhussain #usa #hollywood #celebrateThe actor was spotted in Disneyland which is most probably where he snapped the photo.

