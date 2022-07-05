UrduPoint.com

Islam Ensures Rights To Women, Says Armeena Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

The Lollywood actress, however, blames Muslim men for not depriving women of their rights.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan has opened up about women tights.

The actress has said that islam ensures provision of rights to women but these are Muslim men who become hurdle in the way.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan wrote, "Islam does but Muslim men don’t allow those “rights” to be passed on so women are still without their basic rights. And you only have to look at all the gender-based violence as evidence,".

The actress often talks about Islam and it's beautiful code of life whenever some western people try to make any criticism.

Related Topics

Twitter Armeena Khan Turkish Lira Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

59 minutes ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

3 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

3 hours ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.