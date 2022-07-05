Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lollywood actress, however, blames Muslim men for not depriving women of their rights.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan has opened up about women tights.

The actress has said that islam ensures provision of rights to women but these are Muslim men who become hurdle in the way.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan wrote, "Islam does but Muslim men don’t allow those “rights” to be passed on so women are still without their basic rights. And you only have to look at all the gender-based violence as evidence,".

The actress often talks about Islam and it's beautiful code of life whenever some western people try to make any criticism.