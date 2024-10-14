Open Menu

It Makes Me Happy When People Compare Me To Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 04:41 PM

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

Hania Amir has recently shared her admiration for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in an interview

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) Actress Hania Aamir on Monday expressed that she feels flattered when someone refers to her as Alia Bhatt.

The Indian media reported that Hania Amir recently shared her admiration for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in an interview.

She mentioned that “it makes her happy when people compare her to Alia Bhatt,”.

Hania Amir credited Alia Bhatt for her successful career, stating that she has received many projects simply because she resembles Alia Bhatt. She added that if a brand signs a deal with Alia Bhatt in India, they often choose her in Pakistan.

Hania Amir praised Alia Bhatt as a very talented and excellent actress, also mentioning her fondness for Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Hania Amir is quite popular in India as well. Recently, photos and videos of her at Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the UK went viral.

