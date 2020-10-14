UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Film Exhibition Kicks Off In Beijing

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:47 PM

Italian film exhibition kicks off in Beijing

The Italian Film Exhibition commenced in Beijing on Tuesday, featuring an assemblage of local movies

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Italian Film Exhibition commenced in Beijing on Tuesday, featuring an assemblage of local movies.

Five films, including "Mare di Grano," also known as "A Tuscan Heaven," which depicts the story of an eight-year-old boy's adventure in the sea with two friends and a duck, will be screened at the exhibition.

Movies from the genres of romance and suspense will also be shown during the six-day event organized by the China National Film Museum.

Film exhibitions with Hungarian, Polish, and Bulgarian movies will be hosted later this year, the organizer said.

International film exhibitions have been organized by the museum since 2015, with nearly 100 movies of more than 10 countries and regions screened in Beijing.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Beijing 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Kazakh COVID Vaccine to ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Expects Schedule of Armenian Troops Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Spices exports increased record 45.02%

3 minutes ago

Singapore's GDP contracts 7 pct year on year in Q3 ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 117,200 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

Motorway Police book seven from wedding convoy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.