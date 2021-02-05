UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘It’s My Right To Protect Myself And My Loved Ones,’ Bilal Saeed Clarifies His Position

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:28 PM

‘It’s my right to protect myself and my loved ones,’ Bilal Saeed clarifies his position

A video showing Singer torturing a man and kicking a woman has gone viral on social media in presence of Dolphin force.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 5th, 2021) Popular singer Bilal Saeed on Friday said that violence against anyone whether man or woman was wrong but protecting himself and his loved ones was his right.

He had given this statement to clarify his position after a video showing committing violence against a man and kicking a woman went viral on social.

Taking to Instagram, the singer had said: “Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”

He also uploaded a video of vandalism at his home and captioned it: “This is just a glimpse of what I have suffered,".

“I never spoke about it. People should know that being famous is not a privilege but in fact can be problematic sometimes. I believe in bodily autonomy and safety for all.

Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but it is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened. I am not proud of engaging in a physical fight but I am only human and it was a reaction to all the torture I suffered. I am sorry that my fans had to see this side of me and I do not intend to support or promote violence,”.

Initially, it was not known earlier that who that man and woman was.

Bilal Saeed kicked the woman and she also retaliated with the same response. The police officials present there continued to cool down every individual.

Previously, he came to calm limelight after his shooting pictures at historic Wazir Khan Mosque but he denied the allegations. The people strongly criticized him for his act. Now he has appeared violent for the first time for his fans and friends on social media.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Threatened Man Same Women Mosque All Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricketers arrive in Harare for the ..

22 minutes ago

No Pakistani pacer could get 200 plus wickets in 2 ..

26 minutes ago

Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: ..

14 minutes ago

Chairman UBG request businessmen to avail out of c ..

14 minutes ago

AMAN Exercise: Epitome of Regional Integration

34 minutes ago

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.