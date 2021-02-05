‘It’s my right to protect myself and my loved ones,’ Bilal Saeed clarifies his position

(@fidahassanain)

A video showing Singer torturing a man and kicking a woman has gone viral on social media in presence of Dolphin force.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Feb 5th, 2021) Popular singer Bilal Saeed on Friday said that violence against anyone whether man or woman was wrong but protecting himself and his loved ones was his right.

He had given this statement to clarify his position after a video showing committing violence against a man and kicking a woman went viral on social.

Taking to Instagram, the singer had said: “Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but It is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened.”

He also uploaded a video of vandalism at his home and captioned it: “This is just a glimpse of what I have suffered,".

“I never spoke about it. People should know that being famous is not a privilege but in fact can be problematic sometimes. I believe in bodily autonomy and safety for all.

Violence against anyone whether man or woman is wrong but it is my right to protect myself and my loved ones if I am physically and verbally harmed and threatened. I am not proud of engaging in a physical fight but I am only human and it was a reaction to all the torture I suffered. I am sorry that my fans had to see this side of me and I do not intend to support or promote violence,”.

Initially, it was not known earlier that who that man and woman was.

Bilal Saeed kicked the woman and she also retaliated with the same response. The police officials present there continued to cool down every individual.

Previously, he came to calm limelight after his shooting pictures at historic Wazir Khan Mosque but he denied the allegations. The people strongly criticized him for his act. Now he has appeared violent for the first time for his fans and friends on social media.