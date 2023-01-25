Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to seek permission to travel abroad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress who has given one-day exemption from personal appearance in the court today has asked the court to allow her traveling for a family get-together in Bahrain at the end of this month.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) Bollywood megastar Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday approached Dehli’s Patiala House with a plea seeking positive signal to travel to Bahran to attend a family get-together.

The media reports said that the actress could not turn up before the court and sought one-day exemption from personal appearance earlier today.

However, she asked the court to allow her travel from January 21 to 31 for the event.

Earlier, she withdrew her same plea after Enforcement Directorate and the court raised objection on it.

The actress asked the court that she would be back soon after attending the event.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been facing a serious case of INR200 crore extortion while she and her family also received gifts worth millions that included Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The reports suggested that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave a Ducati bike to the actor’s manager Prashant to impress her. He also gave her a gift of a diamond ring from Tiffany with ‘J&S’ initials.

The star had allegedly received gifts worth in millions from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.