Jamal Shah announces to organize IIAF-2020 in November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :President International Islamabad Art Festival (IIAF) Jamal Shah has announced to organize IIAF-2020 in month of November with more international artists participation.

Talking to APP, he said that it was not easy to manage 230 international and 300 national artists in one festival, adding that it was huge success of IIAF-19 team and all the national and international artists for contributing to the festival.

He said that the embassies of other countries also expressed desire to participate in next year IIAF-20 and bring their artists.

Jamal Shah who is also a renowned artist said that IIAF-19 was aimed to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with international artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform has invited artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.� Jamal Shah said that more than 230 international artists from 35countries and approximately 400 artists from across Pakistan were participated in first ever 13-day long International Islamabad Art Festival, 2019.

He said that foreign artists of Ballet Beyond Borders, Montana, USA State, China, United Kingdom, Turkey, Indonesia, Japan, France, Iran and many others have participated in the festival 2019.

President IIAF thanked all the international and national artists for participating in the festival.

He said that it was an opportunity for the emerging artists to interact with established and highly-respected artists and exhibited their work together on collaborative platform. He said that the aim of the festival was to celebrate diversity and creativity in all forms of visual and performing arts.

A British Pakistani World first Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter told APP that it was really great opportunity to be part of International Islamabad Art Festival 2019, adding that she will come with more spirit in IIAF-20. She highly praised the management and chief curator of IIAF-19 Jamal Shah for organizing such a mega cultural festival in capital city.

President Ballet Beyond Borders (BBB), Montana USA, Charlene Campbell Carey said that BBB embraces the changing landscapes of our global dance art form, adding that she is very happy to participate in the festival with BBB artists, adding that it was great opportunity to enjoy with wonderful people of Pakistan. "It was so amazing as large number of people were came together from different countries" she saidBrazilian Artist Julia said that it was amazing tour in Pakistan, adding that she would love to come again and again to beautiful country. She said that it was memorable tour as an emerging artist, adding that it was a big opportunity for her to perform well. She expressed pleasure on achieving second position in performing arts category in the festival 2019.