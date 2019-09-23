Jamal Shah retires from Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(@Aneesah05582539)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Famous television actor Syed Jamal Shah has been retired from the post of Director General , Pakistan National Council of the Arts.He remained on the slot for three years tenure as September 22nd was the last day of his service.

After his retirement, the senior joint secretary of Heritage Division Syed Hassan Mehndi is assigned the additional charge of DG PNCA.After relieving from service , Jamal Shah would once again go back to the institution named "Shehr Kkada" owned by him , to promote arts from the private sector.