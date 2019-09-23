UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamal Shah Retires From Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:14 PM

Jamal Shah retires from Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Famous television actor Syed Jamal Shah has been retired from the post of Director General , Pakistan National Council of the Arts.He remained on the slot for three years tenure as September 22nd was the last day of his service

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Famous television actor Syed Jamal Shah has been retired from the post of Director General , Pakistan National Council of the Arts.He remained on the slot for three years tenure as September 22nd was the last day of his service.

After his retirement, the senior joint secretary of Heritage Division Syed Hassan Mehndi is assigned the additional charge of DG PNCA.After relieving from service , Jamal Shah would once again go back to the institution named "Shehr Kkada" owned by him , to promote arts from the private sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jamal Shah September Post TV From

Recent Stories

Sanjrani urges int'l community to take notice of h ..

2 minutes ago

Muhammad Ahmed elected as President Islamabad Cham ..

2 minutes ago

Russia adopts Paris climate agreement: decree

2 minutes ago

PPP condemns extension of actions (in aid of civil ..

2 minutes ago

FBR links power, gas connections with ATL list

19 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to improve standard of public sc ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.