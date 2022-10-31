UrduPoint.com

Janhavi Kapoor Says She Decides To Quit Acting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

The actress says she thought about leaving acting to be there and take care of Khushi.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Monday said that she almost decided to quit acting.

Janhbi made this statement after missing her sister Khushi Kapoor’s first shot on the sets of her OTT project.

Talking to a tv, Janhvi Kapoor stated that she visited Khushi on the sets of the OTT project on her first day and sat with her for her hair and make-up but couldn’t stick until the shot because she also had a shooting schedule.

She eloborated that she got the thoughts that her mom Sridevi used to have in the past, adding that she thought about leaving acting to be there and take care of Khushi.

The actress also remembered her mother (Sridevi), saying Janhvi that how Sridevi was shooting "English Vinglish".

Janhavi said that he missed Khushi’s birthday, calling them howling like she never want to act again and just want to be there for her kids.

On other hand, the latest reports said that Janhvi Kapoor would soon be seen in a survival thriller "Mili".

They say that she would also be seen in "Mr And Mrs Mahi" with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. "Good Luck Jerry" was another project in which she played her role.

