Janhavi Kapoor under fire for buying luxurious house

(@Abdulla99267510)

The user troll the actress by raising different questions after she bought house against INR65 crore.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2022) Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is on fire on social media for buying luxurious house against INR65 crore.

The trolling targetted the actress after she made a hefty purchase recently besides buying an 8,669-square-foot plush duplex in Bandra.

The latest reports say that the duplex located in Kubelisque Building on Pali Hill, Union Park Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, is comprised of apartments 101 and 201 on two floors.

The house also has an open garden area, a swimming pool, and a five-car parking lot.

The second real estate property of Kapoor in the last two years in purchased for INR65 crore along with her sister Khushi and father, Boney Kapoor.

Besides it, the actor is said to have also paid INR3.90 crore stamp duty to acquire the property.

However, the social media users trolled the actress over buying the luxurious house.

A user wrote, “Flop films gave her a luxurious house.”

Another user raised a question, "Movies kitna karti Ho? (How many movies you do?) What is earning? Salman Ho kiya????? (Are you Salman Khan?) Ya Papa ki jo mahan kaam ke paise ha usse kharida?

(or is it the money your dad through which you bought the house?,”.