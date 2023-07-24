Open Menu

Janhvi Kapoor Expresses Gratitude To Fans After Bawaal's Success With Varun Dhawan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 24, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhawan

The actress has posted a series of pictures from the set of the movie, expressing love and gratitude towards her beloved fans.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2023) Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share her heartfelt emotions and appreciation for her fans following the success of her drama film "Bawaal" with Varun Dhawan.

She posted a series of pictures from the set of the movie, expressing love and gratitude towards her beloved fans.

In her post, Janhvi thanked her fans for embracing her character Nisha and appreciating her work in the film. She also reflected on the lessons she learned from "Bawaal," realizing that the simplest things in life hold the most value.

She urged everyone to cherish and value what they have, acknowledging that life is fleeting, and problems often seem trivial when compared to the bigger picture of humanity.

"Bawaal" showcases Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as a married couple and has been met with success, currently running successfully on Amazon Prime. The actress concluded her emotional message by expressing how seeing her fans connect with the film's emotions makes all the efforts worthwhile.

