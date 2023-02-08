Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bawal actor wants to live up to the legacy her mother left during her career.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) Janhvi Kapoor, the Bollywood star, said that she felt hurt when people called her a product of nepotism.

The actor said that she had always been clear about her goals in life.

She made these remarks in a recent interview on Wednesday.

Janhvi was excited that she wanted to live up to the legacy her mother left during her career. She stated that she never practiced arrogance instead of practices humbleness.

“I love cinema,” said the actor, adding that she was good at what she did which was clearly proven from the films she made.

The actor said that it was really hurting for her when she was reduced to the title of ‘neo baby’ despite making huge efforts and putting a lot of tears.

She went on to say that she always valued constructive criticism but some people on the internet were prone to snatch the happiness through ‘mean’ comments.

She will be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan next, she also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. Last time, she was seen in Mili which got her huge applause from the larger audience.