Janhvi Kapoor Under Fire On Social Media For Selling Popcorn

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

The actress wrapped in green-saree has been spotted selling popcorn as a strategy to promote her upcoming film ‘Mili’.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is again under fire on social media after she turned into a popcorn vendor to promote her film ‘Mili’.

In a video clip, the actress is seen serving popcorn to the moviegoers as a part of the promotional strategy. She has actively been promoting her upcoming film ‘Mili’ off-late.

Mili was written and directed by Mathukutty Xavier is due to hit the cinemas on November 4. The cast also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Mayank Tiwari, Vikram Kochhar, Raghav Binani, Joginder Goyat and others.

For campaign, the star kid recently flew to Delhi with the star cast and producer, her father Boney Kapoor.

But the actress is being trolled on the social media for promoting her upcoming movie by selling popcorn.

A user wrote, “Movie chalane ke liye theatre mein washrooms bhi clean karne pade toh woh b karengey inko bas paise se matlab hai! Abhi b Naji samjhe ye log ki movie ki storyline achi hogi toh public khud aayegi just like pushpa! (They will also clean toilets in theatres to make their movie work. They must understand that audience will automatically come to theatres if the story of the film is worth-watching like Pushpa),”.

Another user wrote, “Promotion Ke Liye Yeh Log kuch Bhi kar Saktey Hai Tab Inko Public Yaad aati, (These people can do anything for promotion and remember audience then)” another criticized.

“Agar sridevi aur boney ki beti naa hoti toh aaj yehi kaam kar rahi hoti, (This would have been her occupation if she wasn’t a daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor),” read a comment.

