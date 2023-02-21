Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Dhadak actress has written that everywhere she goes and everything she does, it starts and ends with her mother.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Bollywood str Janhvi Kapoor wrote an heart-touching note and missed her mother ahead of her death anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking it to Instagram, the Dhadak actress shared a beautiful picture of her and her mother Sridevi sitting together at some event.

Dressed in traditional outfits, both mother and daughter looked stunning. Janhvi was wearing multi-coloured with a neat hairdo while her mother Sridevi opted a beautiful golden saari with a heavy neck choker.

She completed her look by matching earrings ad tied up her hair neatly in a bun.

In the note, she wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai. She was a big star and known for excellent acting skills.