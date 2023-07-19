(@Abdulla99267510)

The internet is buzzing with excitement as her video goes viral.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2023) Janhvi Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress, recently delighted her fans with a captivating recreation of the hilarious dance moves from the song "Dilon Ki Dooriyan" featured in her movie "Bawaal."

The internet is buzzing with excitement as her video goes viral.

Taking to Instagram, the talented Roohi star shared a fun-filled video of herself.

In the video, Janhvi, dressed in a charming light yellow outfit, showcases her dance skills alongside her makeup artist and other team members.

With a caption that reads, "21st July ko hoga #Bawaal lekin abhi ke liye living room mein dhamaal will have to do," Janhvi has surely left her fans eagerly anticipating the release of the movie.

The lighthearted and energetic dance moves exhibited in the video have garnered immense praise from thousands of fans and friends across various social media platforms.

Coinciding with the video's release, the original "Dilon Ki Dooriyan" song also made its debut on the same day.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the release of "Bawaal," starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, scheduled to hit the screens on July 21. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and skillfully directed by Nitesh Tiwari.