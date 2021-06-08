UrduPoint.com
Jannat Mirza Apologizes From Veteran  Bushra Ansari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:53 PM

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansari

The TikTokker says she didn’t want to indulge into any brawl but she responded only when it involved her family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) TikToker Jannat Mirza apologized from veteran actress Bushra Ansari, calling her a living legend.

The TikToker tendered her apology over statement of the actress.

Jannat Mirza said that she never wanted to indulge into any brawl but when it reached her family she felt appropriate to respond.

She also quoted the exact words of Bushra Ansar, saying that these were the words that hurt her sentiments.

“The youngsters should respect the elders but the elders should also show affection to the youngsters.

“If you have made me understand politely I would have apologized thousands times before everyone , because I don’t want to hurt anyone,” she added.

