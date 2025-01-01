Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)



LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2025) Japanese Adult film actress Kae Sakura, also known as "Rae Lil Black" in the adult film industry, visited Lahore on Wednesday.

The actress recently shared photos of her visit to Lahore on her Instagram account.

Kae Asakura, dressed in a black burqa, shared photos taken during her exploration of Lahore's inner streets and historic landmarks. Kae Asakura was also spotted visiting iconic sites like the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and Wazir Khan Mosque. She made her memories with photos at the said locations.

In another Instagram story, she shared a picture tagged with Lahore's location, showed herself enjoying the winter sun alongside some baby goats.

While the purpose of her visit to Lahore remains unclear, the social media users found her trip intriguing, appreciated her effort to respect Eastern traditions by adapting to the local culture.

It may be mentioned here that Kae Asakura is a 28-year-old Japanese adult film actress and a social media influencer with 2 million followers on Instagram.