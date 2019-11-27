Japanese comic film 'Sumarai Cat' screened at Islamabad Club

Japanese comic film 'Sumarai Cat' was screened here at Islamabad Club on Wednesday, organized by Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with Embassy of Japan

The Islamabad Art festival which began on November 18 and will continue till November 30, has shown films from Austria, Iran, Japan, Pakistan, Russia and several other countries.

Japanese film 'Sumarai Cat' was released in 2014, this comedy shows us the hero working with a gang to kill a cat.

Samurai Cat Neko (means cat in Japanese) Samurai was directed by Yoshitaka Yamaguchi the former assistant director to Takashi Miike, who directed over a hundred theatrical productions since 2001 including horror pictures like Audition (1999), Ichi the Killer (2001), and 13 Assassins (2010).

Japan in Pakistan with the support of the Japan Foundation has been holding film shows since 1995 aiming to provide an opportunity for the people of Pakistan to witness various aspects of the Japanese lifestyle, culture and society through an important medium of films.

The films screening was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.