Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 Films to be virtually screened in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Japan Foundation, in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan will hold a virtual Japanese Film Festival (JFF) from February 14 to February 27 .

Featuring 11 films including some of the big hits in Japan, depicting various aspects of Japanese culture through the different genres of movies ranging from documentary, fiction, animation, to thrillers, said a press release issued here.

This online Japanese Film Festival will be held in 25 countries simultaneously for two weeks showing 20 films (11 films for Pakistani friends) with subtitles for free of charge.

The 11 Japanese films to be screened for Pakistani movie lovers include "Masked Ward", "AWAKE", "Ito", "Patema Inverted", "SUMODO-The Successors of Samurai", "The God of Ramen", "Happy Flight", "OZLAND", "Until the break of Dawn", "The Chef of South Polar", and "Bread of Happiness".

H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan told APP that although the movement of people and other activities have been restricted to a great extent in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this virtual film festival will provide a great opportunity for the people of Pakistan to learn more about Japan and its society.

The Ambassador said as this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and they would like to celebrate this historic occasion as a momentum to further strengthen Japan-Pakistan relations in many fields such as politics, economy, business, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Masafumi Konomi, the producer of JFF, in his message to the audience, expressed hope saying, "this film festival can provide some small sense of relief, and help people to live with a positive outlook on the future" while passing through the current coronavirus pandemic.

JFF is a project of the Japan Foundation created with the aim to share the excitement of Japanese cinema with the world. During the festival, besides screening the popular films and documentaries, interviews and talk sessions with directors and cast members, as well as a variety of events in each participating country are planned of which the details will be published on the JFF website.