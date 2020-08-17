Javed Bashir's parents moved from Jalandhar, Punjab, British India, to Pakistan during the partition of 1947

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan playback singer who is known to be a master of classic music. Javed Bashir's parents moved from Jalandhar, Punjab, British India,

to Pakistan during the partition of 1947. Though he has been singing since childhood, the professional training of qawwali began from 1992 with his father Ustad Bashir Ahmed Khan, himself a well-known qawaal. Javed Bashir also took classical vocal training from his uncle Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan. His younger brother Akbar Ali is a qawwal as well, and both have performed together, notably for the season 10 of Coke Studio Pakistan, with the song Naina Moray.

Javed has sung songs for many Bollywood movies including Cocktail, Kahaani, Rush, Bombay Talkies, Bhaag Mikha Bhagg and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

Q 1: What are your favourite genres in Pakistani music?

A: In Pakistan I like the classical genre and the sufi genre. Sufi is shairi like from Baba Bullay Shah, Baba Farid, Shah Hussain, Baba Ghulam Farid, Akba o Sultan. Hazrat Sakhi Shahbaz Qalandar, Khwaja Moinuddin Auliya. We should be making music based on their poetry. That will attract a large audience.

Q 2: How do you feel about being a part of SEPMA?

A: I enjoy being a part of SEPMA because it’s very Pakistani and is backed by a big platform called Shan e Pakistan which is spearheaded by Huma Nassr who believes in promoting Pakistan’s culture and all Pakistani talent. She passionately wants us to succeed on a bigger stage and seeing that commitment I enjoy being a part of this platform.

Q 3: How do you feel about being the lead vocalist for Shan-e-Pakistan’s Tarana?

A: It gives me great pride and joy to be the lead vocalist of the SEPMA tarana. My son Junaid Bashir is singing with me and I have great hopes for him. Zohaib and so many who joined hands with me as we created this anthem. Huma gave me a piece of music and in a very innovative way we adapted that for the tarana.

Moray Sanwaray, Piya Ghar Avey ka jo mazaa hai uss ko lay kar agay barhay. This was the base for elevating Pakistan and Shan e Pakistan even more to say Mohabbat sab say oonchi hai, hum sab ko hai, Mohabbat Meri Jaan. Galay lagana hum sab ko hai, Shan e Pakistan.

Q 4: Do you think we need platforms like SEPMA & why?

A: We have so much talent, as you can see, we have a variety of singers in the country. But unfortunately, they don’t get the right platform or recording companies. Even if they get companies or platforms, they aren’t professional enough.

So, in our country we have very few music platforms. And Huma is playing a huge role with her entire Shaan-e-Pakistan and SEPMA team to give potential musicians a chance to showcase and celebrate their talent. So, we should encourage and fully support such platforms because without a platform or recognition, it’s a challenge to prove the talent and worth. Such platforms help further to grow and prosper in the industry.



Q 5: What message do you want to give out to aspiring and upcoming artists in the industry?

A: It’s my wish to see these young potential singers from the Patiala gharana and the Shamchurasi gharana and all of those who are filled with talent and want to sing, get a proper platform and media attention to help them succeed.

As you know due to previous incidents our relationship with our neighboring country was compromised. Our musical styles are very similar. And because of that the industry has been affected and progress has stalled

So now I pray and wish that these young singers reach their desired destination. My message for these young artists is to respect the elders and follow what’s taught in our religion, speak the truth, work hard and you will see they’ll do well and they will go really far in life! I wish them all the best.