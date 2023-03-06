UrduPoint.com

Javeria Abbasi Hops On To Viral Trend Of ‘Tum Tum’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tum’

The actress along with Reham Rafiq moved the leg on the trend with Tamil chart-topper by Thaman, sung by Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshni and Tejaswini as the background music.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) Renowned tv actor Javeria Abbasi on Monday hopped on to a viral ‘Tum Tum’ dance trend on the social media.

The actress danced on music along with Reham Rafiq.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her dance reel while both aced the steps in the clip recorded as if working on their project. Tamil chart-topper by Thaman, sung by Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini and Tejaswini was played in the background.

Thousands of users played the video, liked and commented.

Earlier, Rabya Kulsoom was seen dancing on the song during her trip to Baku. The fans of the actress reacted to her video and made interesting comments on it.

Several Indian artists registered their entry on the viral trend and made interesting output by making videos and dancing on it.

