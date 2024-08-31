Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2024) The details of the second husband of Pakistani showbiz industry’s senior actress Javeria Abbasi have surfaced.

Javeria Abbasi announced her engagement on social media in May this year.

Shortly after the announcement, the actress confirmed her second marriage during a tv show.

Despite confirming her second marriage, the actress had kept her husband hidden from the social media world. However, recent details about her husband have come to light through Javeria Abbasi’s latest Instagram story.

Javeria Abbasi shared a selfie with her second husband on her official Instagram handle, where she had covered his face with an emoji.

While wishing her husband a happy birthday, she tagged his Instagram account, revealing that his name is Adeel Haider and that he is a businessman.

Adeel Haider’s Instagram account is private, with 917 followers, and his bio introduces him as a photographer.

Javeria Abbasi’s daughter from her first marriage, Anzela Abbasi, has also followed Adeel Haider’s Instagram account.

It is worth noting that Javeria Abbasi’s first marriage was in 1997 to actor Shamoon Abbasi.

A year after their marriage, they had a daughter named Anzela Abbasi. Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi divorced in 2009.

After the divorce, Anzela Abbasi stayed with her mother, and in 2023, Javeria Abbasi arranged her daughter’s marriage.