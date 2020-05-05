Jazz musician plays gigs from DC house -- mid-renovation

(@Aneesah05582539)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):Jazz harmonica player Frederic Yonnet was gearing up for a tour of the United States. But when the coronavirus shattered his plans for live national performances, he pivoted to something more local.

Every Sunday, in a half-remodeled house and surrounded by plastic to maintain social distancing, Yonnet and his four-piece band entertain residents and onlookers strolling through Washington's colorful Capitol Hill neighborhood, just a few blocks from the Capitol building itself.

"When the confinement was declared, I felt like I was in a hamster wheel," Yonnet, 47, told AFP. His need to keep playing led him to set up musical equipment in a house he is renovating.

The harmonicist was born in Normandy, France but has lived in the US for the past 20 years.

He has played with legends such as Prince and Stevie Wonder and even lent his harmonica to the soundtrack of Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman." "At first, we wanted to play just for ourselves, which was very selfish," he said. But the band decided to open up the performances to the neighborhood.

Yonnet dropped notes in his neighbors' mailboxes in case the noise bothered them. The response was so positive that he began performing online as well.

Now, every Sunday, Yonnet streams live on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.