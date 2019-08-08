Jean Paul Gaultier to Visit Moscow in February for Fashion Freak Show Premiere- Organizers

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) French haute couture fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier will visit Moscow for the premiere of his new Fashion Freak Show, which will take place on February 6 in the concert hall of Moscow Youth Palace, the press service for Euroshow, a promoter company, told Sputnik.

"Gaultier will arrive in Moscow for the premier of his Fashion Freak Show, which will take place on February 6 at Moscow Youth Palace," the company said.

As author, director and set designer, Gaultier turned his show into a fusion of revue and catwalk performances, guiding his viewers through his childhood to his early career and paying tribute to those who have inspired him in film, music and dance, according to the organizers.

"This show is the story of my life, things I have experienced, seen and loved. And also stories I have never told before," Gaultier said in a message he wrote for the show.

To make this project happen, the French designer collaborated with stars in their fields, such as actress, scriptwriter and director Tonie Marshall, who is the show's co-director. Marion Motin, the show's choreographer, worked with Madonna, Christine, the Queens and many other celebrities.

According to the show's promoters, "freaks" in this performance are people who have realized and accepted their differences from those around them.

"I've always loved freaks, weirdos, agitators, the mixing of different aesthetics, the unexpected encounters. This transgressive energy will be on show for all to see. It will be about joy and dreams, I would like every member of the audience to leave in a happier mood than when they arrived. It's going to be a huge party!" Gaultier wrote.

