Jennifer Aniston and 'Friends' cast in talks with HBO Max for reunion: report

(@Aneesah05582539)

After a long and hard period of waiting, Friends fans may finally be able to see their favourite stars reunite on screen for one more time for a special episode

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) After a long and hard period of waiting, Friends fans may finally be able to see their favourite stars reunite on screen for one more time for a special episode.Reports revealed that the star cast of the nineties popular sitcom are getting together to brew something together with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Petty and David Schwimmer reuniting for something exciting.As per Hollywood Reporter, cast and crew of the much-adored show are presently in talks with HBO Max for a possible reunion episode.

On the other hand, some reports have also issued a word of caution for hyper and excited fans about the deal being "far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out."Moreover, getting the stars together as per their schedules and availability would also come as a mammoth task.Earlier Jennifer had also hinted at something similar at The Ellen DeGeneresShow saying: "Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is.

So, we're just trying. We're working on something."