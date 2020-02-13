Jennifer Aniston is loaded and this breakdown of her wealth is proof

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been rolling around in money ever since she starred as Rachel Green on Friends.And while we already had some idea about the 51-year-old actor's abundance of wealth, the precise evaluation is sure to leave your eyes popping out of their socket

During the first season, all of the cast members took home $22,500 for each episode, meaning by the end of the season, Jen was handed a check of $540,000 which is unimaginable, especially during the simple, inexpensive nineties era.Later in the second season, the salaries were escalated to $40,000 per episode, leading to $960,000 for the Murder Mystery star by the end of the season.

Fast forward to the tenth and final season, Jen made $18 million in total, which means a whopping $1 million for one episode.Decades later, amid the talk of a special reunion episode of the show, it was revealed that if the cast gets together again, "each of the six stars will be paid in the $3 million-$4 million range for appearing in the special," reported Deadline.The Morning Show actor's filmography boasts of 42 films to date which have all crossed the $200 million mark in box offices.All in all, Jen has reportedly earned $75 million for her work from 1997 to 2011.

This does not take into account the projects she worked on as director or producer and neither does it include any of her marketing deals.Her face in the ad world has been featured with megabrands like Microsoft, Coke, L'Oreal, Emirates, Elizabeth Arden and many others.Celebrity Net Worth cited her current net worth as the same as her ex-husband Brad Pitt, which is around $300 million.So conclusion of the story: Jen is loaded.