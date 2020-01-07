Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon despite not having won any awards at the Golden Globes, were still in the mood for some celebration, thanks to Beyonc and Jay-Z

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon despite not having won any awards at the Golden Globes, were still in the mood for some celebration, thanks to Beyonc and Jay-Z.The two divas turned to their respective Instagram handles to give glimpse to their fans about what was going on down at their table and it looks like The Morning Show ladies were having a ball thanks to the power couple seated next to their table.Jennifer revealed on her Instagram Stories that after they had run out of water on their table, her Friendscostar had turned towards the two music icons seated beside their table for some of their special celebratory champagne.

"Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you.

We ran out of water at our table so naturally she asked Jay Z and Beyonc for a glass of their champagne," Jennifer had said."When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like," Reese said with a heart-struck cat emoji.Beyonc and Jay-Z had arrived at the star-studded ceremony earlier and were spotted standing next to a man, who appeared to be their bodyguard, holding two bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne.