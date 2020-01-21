UrduPoint.com
Jennifer Aniston Says She Will Never Forget' SAG 2020: Is It Because Of Brad Pitt?

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:50 PM

Jennifer Aniston says she will never forget' SAG 2020: Is it because of Brad Pitt?

Jennifer Aniston, with her massive win at the Screen Actor Guild Awards 2020 (SAG), stole the hearts of her million fans across the globe

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Jennifer Aniston, with her massive win at the Screen Actor Guild Awards 2020 (SAG), stole the hearts of her million fans across the globe.The actress who is breaking the internet lately, came forth revealing that she will never forget the SAG 2020 ceremony, and her fandom believes it is because of her much-awaited reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt.Breaking her silence about Brad Pitt's reaction to her acceptance speech, Jen revealed, "We've all grown up together.

We really have and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working.

"Jen uploaded a photo on Instagram, revealing how she was still not over her major win."No wrinkles...," she said about her white-hot satin gown.

"Harder than it looks!"The Murder Mystery star went on to add what made the night an unforgettable one."Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget," she added. "Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let's get back to work!"

