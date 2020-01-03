UrduPoint.com
Jennifer Aniston's Heartbreaking Reaction To Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Baby News

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:23 PM

Jennifer Aniston reacted in a devastating manner when she was asked about her feelings on the news that Angelina Jolie is pregnant with Brad Pitt

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Jennifer Aniston reacted in a devastating manner when she was asked about her feelings on the news that Angelina Jolie is pregnant with Brad Pitt.Back in the day, right after splitting with Jennifer, Brad was spotted frolicking at the beach with Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox.Jennifer was shocked to hear the news just like everyone and she did let the world know about her dismay.In an interview with Leslie Bennetts in 2006, Jennifer was then asked about the truth to rumours suggesting Angelina is expecting her first baby with Brad Pitt.

According to sources, the question was so hard-hitting and agonizing for Jennifer that her eyes welled up and she started crying.The subject was so excruciatingly painful that theMurder Mystery star could not even speak any further.Later, Jennifer's friend Kristin Hahn explained that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's baby news at the time was so painful for the Friends alum.

In fact, it was her 'worst fear.'Meanwhile, as the Golden Globes approach, speculations regarding Brad and Jennifer keep mounting as there is plausible reason to believe that the two may attend the event together.

