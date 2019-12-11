UrduPoint.com
Jessica Biel Encouraged Justin Timberlake To Issue Public Apology Over Alisha Wainwright: Report

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

US singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel had urged him to issue a public apology and clear the air over the intimate photos with co-star Alisha Wainwright, according to a new report

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) US singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel had urged him to issue a public apology and clear the air over the intimate photos with co-star Alisha Wainwright, according to a new report.Days after the 38-year-old Mirror singer issued an apology to his wife, new reports are floating on the internet suggesting that the public apology was Jessica's idea and she had urged Justin to do so."Jessica encouraged Justin to issue public apology because she was embarrassed by the actor's actions.

She also wanted him to take accountability," US Weekly quoting sources reported.The actor had made headlines earlier after he was accused of cheating on wife Jessica Biel with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

He was spotted holding hands with her in the upcoming filmPalmer.He took to Instagram with a public apology for Jessica and confessed that all of it was "a strong lapse in judgement.

"Justin writes, "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.

A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better.

This is not the example I want to set for my son.""I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he went on to say.

