Jhaanjhar Di Paanwan 'Chhankaar' and 'Mushk to available on ZEE5 Global

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Two critically acclaimed plays from Pakistan, 'Jhaanjhar Di Paanwan Chhankaar' and 'Mushk' has been added to repository of Zee Theatre after which they will be available on ZEE5 Global for audinces across the world.

Co-directed by Sarmad Khoosat who also acted in the play, Jhaanjhar Di Paanwan Chhankaar is based on a youthful, visually impaired man who chooses to live away from his over-protective mother. He forms a close friendship with his neighbour (an actor) who is set to essay an unusual role in a film.

The play addressed how society responded to individuals with disabilities, be it physical or emotional, and regards them as pariahs. The play stars Sarmad Khoosat, Samiya Mumtaz, Zain Afzal, Iman Shahid and is directed by Kanwal Khoosat.

"It was an enriching experience to collaborate with Zee Theatre on this play because of the strong message it packs. Being involved in dual roles allowed me to explore the sensitive story and its characters. " said Sarmad Khoosat who is famouse filmmaker and screenwriter and is best known for directing tv shows such as Humsafar, Pani Jaisa Piyar, Baaghi, Manto and Shehr-e-Zaat.

Mushk, is directed by Kanwal Khoosat and stars two of the most versatile actors from Pakistan's film and TV industry, Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha.

Mushk is the story of a reclusive genius writer and a journalist who visits her house to conduct an interview.

Paring away each other's lies and evasions, their interaction reveals an increasingly complex pattern in an apparently simple melody. Through the story, the characters realize the meaning of love and that things are not really as they seem.

"The allure of Mushk lies in its complex and delicately woven plot along with strong performances by Nimra and Sania. Their portrayal of Sophiya and Zoay's individualistic feelings is honest and relatable. To see Mushk go beyond the boundaries of where it was first conceptualized is lovely. By collaborating with Zee Theatre, we are happy to showcase our creative vision to the rest of the world," said Kanwal Khoosat.

Since 2015, Zee Theatre has offered more than 80 famous teleplays across genres and languages - from suspense and drama to musicals, social issues, classics and satire.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, "by going beyond borders with our teleplays, we realized the potential that comes with creating content for global audiences and working with international talent. Our goal of showcasing the best of theater is now further magnified given its larger spectrum."