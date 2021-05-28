UrduPoint.com
Jia Ali Ties Knot With A Hong-Kong-based Pakistani Businessman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:39 PM

Jia Ali ties knot with a Hong-Kong-based Pakistani businessman

Both held very simple and intimate marriage ceremony at Badshahi mosque which was attended by very few and close people.

KARACHi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Lollywood Star Jia Ali tied knot with a Hong-Kong-based Pakistani businessman Imran Idrees.

The marriage took place in a very simple and intimate ceremony which was held at famous Badshahi mosque. Few and very close people attended the marriage ceremony.

According to the reports, Imran Idrees is a professional cricket coach and Jia had a long friendship with him.

She is a model and known actress who performed in different dramas in the local entertainment industry. Band Khirkyon Kay Peechay, Pukaar, Hum Tehray Gunahgaar and Meer Abru are her prominent dramas.

