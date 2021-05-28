Jia Ali ties knot with a Hong-Kong-based Pakistani businessman

(@fidahassanain)

Both held very simple and intimate marriage ceremony at Badshahi mosque which was attended by very few and close people.

KARACHi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Lollywood Star Jia Ali tied knot with a Hong-Kong-based Pakistani businessman Imran Idrees.

According to the reports, Imran Idrees is a professional cricket coach and Jia had a long friendship with him.

She is a model and known actress who performed in different dramas in the local entertainment industry. Band Khirkyon Kay Peechay, Pukaar, Hum Tehray Gunahgaar and Meer Abru are her prominent dramas.