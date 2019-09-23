Jodie Comer wins best drama actress Emmy for Killing Eve'

Jodie Comer on Sunday won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of an off-kilter assassin on "Killing Eve

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Jodie Comer on Sunday won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of an off-kilter assassin on "Killing Eve."Comer bested co-star Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Viola Davis ("How To Get Away With Murder"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Robin Wright ("House Of Cards").