UrduPoint.com

John Abraham Reveals As How He Contracted COVID-19 Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 01:57 PM

John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 virus

The actor whose wife is also in isolation due to COVID-19 says he had contracted the virus during a meeting with someone carrying it.  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) Bollywood star John Abraham has revealed as he and his wife became victim of COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a message informing his fans and friends that he tested positive for Coronavirus. He also confirmed that his wife Priya also contracted the virus and now they both were in isolation.

He wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," .

Meantime, the actor, however, posted a teaser from his upcoming movie Attack on the photo-sharing app.

Related Topics

Attack Film And Movies Bollywood Wife John Abraham From Instagram Coronavirus

Showbiz

