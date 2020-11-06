Johnny Depp confirms appeal against UK libel ruling

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Friday confirmed he will appeal against a UK court ruling that upheld claims he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Friday confirmed he will appeal against a UK court ruling that upheld claims he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," he wrote on Instagram in a post dated from London.