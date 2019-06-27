Journalist lodges complaint against Salman Khan for assault

(@Aneesah05582539)

Television journalist Ashok S. Pandey, the Maharashtra head of JK24x7 news channel, has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Salman Khan for assaulting and threatening him

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Television journalist Ashok S. Pandey, the Maharashtra head of JK24x7 news channel, has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Salman Khan for assaulting and threatening him.In a statement, lawyer Neeraj Gupta said, "The matter will come up for hearing on July 12.

At that time, the court will decide whether the police will be directed to conduct an investigation, or issue summons to the accused.

"The journalist told, "I was driving from Juhu to Kandivali in my car with my cameraman Sayyed Irfan when we saw Salman Khan cycling on the road with his two aides escorting him."He said that he sought permission from the two aides to film Khan, which they agreed to.

"However, when I started shooting, Khan noticed it and his aides suddenly jumped onto my car and started assaulting me," he added.The journalist said that Khan assaulted him, snatched his mobile and tried to destroy it.