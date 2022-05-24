UrduPoint.com

Joyland Receives Standing Ovation At Cannes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

The movie makes waves at the festival as the participants congratulate the cast and clap for their work.

CANNES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2022) "Joyland" , a Pakistani film, made waves at the Cannes Film Festival as the stunning cast of the movie received a standing ovation.

A video clip circulating on the social media showed that the people present there on the occasion clapped for the cast and appreciated their work.

Saim Sadiq, the director, is also seen with beaming face as he also recieved facilitation for excellent job.

According to the reports, the film has been selected for the Un Certain Regard category and 14 films are selected in the category at Cannes.

It is great achievement for the Pakistani actors and the whole team who produced this movie for making their space at glamour-filled event.

