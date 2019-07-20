JudgeMentall Hai Kya is all about celebrating individuality and quirks

There's a strong buzz around director Prakash Kovelamudi's JudgeMentall Hai kya that stars Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) There's a strong buzz around director Prakash Kovelamudi's JudgeMentall Hai kya that stars Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. In the film, Rajkummar will be seen sporting two contrasting looks as the rugged, raw guy next door, and as a suave and slick man when the film travels to London in the latter half.

With so many layers to his characters, his look, too, is laden with different shades. On his part, the actor plays Keshav, a troubled guy who has multiple shades and can't be fully trusted.Rajkummar adds, "I have two remarkably different looks in the film one where I play this regular boy next door, living in the bustling city of Mumbai, and the other, where I step into this suave gentleman look.

The difference in my styling reflects the complexity of my character, at the same time emphasising the normality of his behaviour."Kangana will portray Bobby, a unique, slightly cuckoo woman, who lives next door to Rajkummar and is seemingly obsessed with him.

Bobby is a voiceover artist, who oscillates between various looks, as she dubs for South films, horror flicks and quirky ads. A complex character, she has a tough time fitting in, which is conveyed beautifully in the way she dresses up.As Bobby, Kangana has tried to make a statement through her choice of clothes.

Whether it's her trademark red sweater or some other attire, everything has a pop and quirky element to it, which compliments Kangana's zany character in the film.

Keeping the essence of both the personalities in mind, stylist Sheetal Sharma worked closely with Prakash Kovelamudi to design young and offbeat looks for the duo.As part of her look, Kangana will also sport two distinct hairstyles in the film.

While she will sport one hairstyle in the first half of the film, in the second half, when her character travels to London, she will be seen with a quirky hairdo. The looks are radically different, but her oddball nature remains consistent."Bobby is very complex.

Through her looks, we had to show her conflicting sides. She is crazy, suspicious and different, and all this had to be showcased through her look as well," says Prakash Kovelamudi.Producer Ekta Kapoor elaborates, "She's irreverent, radical and absolutely wild.

As Bobby, Kangana has aced her character. Her oddity is what makes her stand out and that's what we attempt to celebrate. Bobby works on her instincts and you're either with her, or you're questioning her, right till the end.

Rajkummar as Keshav is exactly the opposite. He is the happy 'normal' guy and that makes his character more fishy. Both Bobby and Keshav compel you to wonder who the real culprit is."An intriguing thriller, Judgementall Hai Kya promises to encourage everyone to embrace and celebrate their individuality and distinctiveness.Judgementall Hai Kya, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment, releases on July 26.