Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 5th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Renowned former singer, religious scholar and naat khawan, Junaid Jamshed was remembered on his fifth death anniversary on Tuesday.

Junaid Jamshed was born in Karachi on September 3, 1964. He had briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for Pakistan Air Force before turning into a singer. His father Jamshed Akber Khan was a retired Group Captain in Pakistan Air Force.

Junaid formed a pop music band Vital Signs and had also lead the band as a singer.

Vital Signs gained immense worldwide popularity during the 90s, with their songs like Aitebaar, Goray Rang ka Zamana, Dil Ki Baat, Dil Dil Pakistan and Sanwali Saloni.

In 2003, BBC World Service conducted an unscientific poll to choose ten most famous songs of all time. Around 7000 songs were selected from all over the world.

According to BBC, people from 155 countries/territories voted in the poll. "Dil Dil Pakistan" was ranked third among the top 10 songs.

His singing career was booming and he toured the whole world to show his talent in live concerts, but after entertaining the pop music lovers for 15 years, in 2004 Junaid officially left the music industry at the peak of his career, to reconnect to his Islamic faith.

He went on a mission of preaching the correct paths of the religion to the residents of Chitral where he died in a horrible crash when PIA flight PK-661 of aircraft ATR-42 turboprop plane crashed near Havelian with 47 passengers and crew members on-board along with Junaid Jamshed and his wife.

His fans and followers paid tributes to him and prayed for his eternal peace following his death.