Junoon to release new album in August

After a successful reunion of rock band, Junoon, in December 2018 - after 13 years - the iconic music group has been touring

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) After a successful reunion of rock band, Junoon, in December 2018 - after 13 years - the iconic music group has been touring.Followed by live concerts in Pakistan, U.A.E, the United Kingdom and United States, the band came out with the cricket World Cup song last year.

They performed in Doha, Qatar on Friday (January 30) after a hiatus of almost 17 years.Junoon, featuring Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmad and Brian O'Connell, according to Ahmad, is all geared up to release an album.Soon after the band wrapped up their international concert in Doha, Salman Ahmad took to Twitter to announce that Junoon isn't just releasing a new single but is also working on their upcoming album, scheduled to release in August, 2020.

When a fan asked Ahmed when the band will perform next in the United Kingdom, Salman hinted at a possible UK tour after the album is released.

Though Junoon's lead vocalist, Ali Azmat, has a strong solo line-up and has produced two brilliant albums, Junoon's last album, Deewar, released in 2003, did not fare well with fans.Can the rock band, known for its brand of Sufi rock, surpass past successes like Azadi and Parwaaz? Keep watching this space for more updates.