UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Junoon To Release New Album In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:10 PM

Junoon to release new album in August

After a successful reunion of rock band, Junoon, in December 2018 - after 13 years - the iconic music group has been touring

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) After a successful reunion of rock band, Junoon, in December 2018 - after 13 years - the iconic music group has been touring.Followed by live concerts in Pakistan, U.A.E, the United Kingdom and United States, the band came out with the cricket World Cup song last year.

They performed in Doha, Qatar on Friday (January 30) after a hiatus of almost 17 years.Junoon, featuring Ali Azmat, Salman Ahmad and Brian O'Connell, according to Ahmad, is all geared up to release an album.Soon after the band wrapped up their international concert in Doha, Salman Ahmad took to Twitter to announce that Junoon isn't just releasing a new single but is also working on their upcoming album, scheduled to release in August, 2020.

When a fan asked Ahmed when the band will perform next in the United Kingdom, Salman hinted at a possible UK tour after the album is released.

Though Junoon's lead vocalist, Ali Azmat, has a strong solo line-up and has produced two brilliant albums, Junoon's last album, Deewar, released in 2003, did not fare well with fans.Can the rock band, known for its brand of Sufi rock, surpass past successes like Azadi and Parwaaz? Keep watching this space for more updates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Music Twitter Qatar Doha Lead United Kingdom United States Ali Azmat January August December 2018 2020 All

Recent Stories

US Envoy Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Afghan Pres ..

17 minutes ago

Jaco van Gass wins first Para-cycling Track World ..

19 minutes ago

Derby beat Stoke City in Championship

19 minutes ago

Completion rate of bridges to Deira Islands hits 7 ..

29 minutes ago

Two new polio cases reported in Punjab

19 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismai ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.