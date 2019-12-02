UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justin Bieber Bears Angry Expression On Outing With Hailey Baldwin

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Justin Bieber bears angry expression on outing with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attracted the public eye after they stepped out but left fans worried over the singer's gloomy expression

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attracted the public eye after they stepped out but left fans worried over the singer's gloomy expression.In the circulating photos of the two after Thanksgiving, the couple were spotted on Sunday prepping up for the next big holiday, Christmas.The viral photos show the duo shopping for a Christmas tree to put in their home as they get into magical wintry spirit with the start of December.While fans were in awe of the two getting their Christmas vibe on what they couldn't help noticing was how cranky Justin looked on his outing with his ladylove who, on the contrary, appeared to be in a jovial mood.

The supermodel was a sight for eyes in a black hoodie worn beneath a black coat and a beanie on top.

She finished the look with some killer black shades.Justin on the other hand rocked a casual and warm look with an over-sized hoodie and a pair of trousers and a Drew cap.In all the photos, the singer donned a gloomy expression making fans wonder what appears to be going wrong in his life.

Related Topics

Christmas Justin Bieber December Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

Warm welcome for passengers at Sharjah Airport on ..

35 minutes ago

Qaim Ali Shah granted interim bail in corruption i ..

4 minutes ago

Australia bags full points in series against Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Singers, musicians should promote folk music: Arif ..

4 minutes ago

Actor Imran Ashraf sings title song of Mere Paas ..

4 minutes ago

France honours 13 killed in army helicopter crash ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.