Justin Bieber Diagnosed With “Lym Disease”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 02:11 PM

Justin Bieber diagnosed with “Lym disease”

Through his Instagram account, Justice has said that it has been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and he will be back and better than ever.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) Singer of International fame Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with “Lym disease”—an incurable infectious disease caused by Borrelia bacterium here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Justice Bieber informed his fans and friends about the disease he was suffering from. He wrote: “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.

. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,”.

Later, Bieber thanked his fans and friends for supporting him for “Yummy song” which was released last week. It may be mentioned here that Justin was discovered through his Youtube videos and online performances. He won number of MTV awards, Billboard Music awards and a Grammy among others.

