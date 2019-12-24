UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justin Bieber Enjoying Sitcom TV Series 'Friends' Ahead Of Music Release

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:41 PM

Justin Bieber enjoying sitcom TV series 'Friends' ahead of music release

Justin Bieber is all set to release first of his three songs which he recently announced on social media

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Justin Bieber is all set to release first of his three songs which he recently announced on social media.The singer has also given dates for two others songs which he plans to release next month.

His social media posts suggest that the singer is feeling holiday spirit.Apart from making arrangements for Christmas celebrations ,the singer is amusing himself watching comedy classic Friends.Taking to his Instagram stories, Bieber has posted a photo of his tv screen which shows Jennifer Aniston and another actor."Merry Christmas ," he captioned the photo.

Related Topics

Christmas Social Media Jennifer Aniston Justin Bieber TV All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Dense fog claims four lives, three wounded in Khai ..

2 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal handed over to NAB for 13-day physical ..

8 minutes ago

US Contracts Turkish Firms for Long-Term Projects ..

2 minutes ago

2.240 Kgs Hashish seized, 23 arrested in Sargodha ..

2 minutes ago

Resolution against arrest of Ahsen Iqbal

2 minutes ago

Mustafa Kamal's interim bail extended in illegal a ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.