Justin Bieber Publicly Apologizes To Wife Hailey Over Past Hurtful Comment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:06 PM
Justin shares her photos on Instagram and admits that his past words were spoken out of anger and frustration
CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) US singer Justin Bieber has issued a public apology to his wife Hailey Bieber through a social media post, addressing a hurtful remark he made in the past.
The international media reports said that Bieber apologized to Hailey for a painful comment made during an argument, in which he had told her she would never appear on the cover of Vogue magazine.
Following Hailey’s recent appearance on the cover of Vogue, Justin shared her photos on Instagram and admitted that his past words were spoken out of anger and frustration. He clarified that he never intended to hurt her feelings but was trying to lash out at the time.
"Over time, you learn that revenge doesn’t strengthen relationships—it only creates distance," Justin wrote.
"Baby, you know this already, but still, I’m sorry I said you wouldn’t make it to Vogue, because I was completely wrong."
The heartfelt post was later deleted by Justin and replaced with a caption consisting only of emojis, prompting mixed reactions from fans.
Hailey’s Vogue interview is being regarded as a milestone in her career, in which she openly discussed personal challenges, married life and postpartum struggles.
