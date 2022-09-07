UrduPoint.com

Justin Bieber Takes Break From World Tour Due To Health Issues

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Justin Bieber takes break from world tour due to health issues

The superstar says he is going to be okay but his return to the stage is premature as he needs rest to get better.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) Renowned singer Justin Bieber has taken break from world tour due to health issues.
The 28-year old singer who has been diagnosed with a syndrome that caused him partial facial paralysis.
Bieber had dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March 2023.
The superstar did not give an estimated timeline of recovery or indicate whether the "Justice" tour would ever resume.
Covid-19 had already forced two postponements even before the singer s health began suffering.
Bieber had pushed back the North American leg of his "Justice" tour owing to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.
The latest reports say that the singer has recently decided not to perform six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this weekend.


"My return to the stage is premature," the singer was quoted as saying by an International news agency.
It reported him as saying, "This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,".
Bieber said he was going to take a break from touring for the time being, adding that he was going to be okay but he needed time to rest and get better.
"I'm so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world," he added.


Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyze the facial nerve, and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

Related Topics

Hearing World Europe Brazil Justin Bieber March From

Recent Stories

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per mau ..

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

17 minutes ago
 18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakist ..

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

27 minutes ago
 Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

3 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.