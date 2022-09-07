Justin Bieber takes break from world tour due to health issues

(@Abdulla99267510)

The superstar says he is going to be okay but his return to the stage is premature as he needs rest to get better.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) Renowned singer Justin Bieber has taken break from world tour due to health issues.

The 28-year old singer who has been diagnosed with a syndrome that caused him partial facial paralysis.

Bieber had dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March 2023.

The superstar did not give an estimated timeline of recovery or indicate whether the "Justice" tour would ever resume.

Covid-19 had already forced two postponements even before the singer s health began suffering.

Bieber had pushed back the North American leg of his "Justice" tour owing to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

The latest reports say that the singer has recently decided not to perform six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this weekend.



"My return to the stage is premature," the singer was quoted as saying by an International news agency.

It reported him as saying, "This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,".

Bieber said he was going to take a break from touring for the time being, adding that he was going to be okay but he needed time to rest and get better.

"I'm so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world," he added.



Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyze the facial nerve, and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.