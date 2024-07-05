Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant  

, ,

The world is watching the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, renowned for its grandeur, cultural richness, and luxury.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2024) India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot this month.

The Ambani and Merchant families have arranged a 'Sangeet' ceremony today as part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations, where internationally acclaimed Canadian singer Justin Bieber will perform.

According to Indian media reports, Justin Bieber has arrived in India to enhance the Sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

Justin Bieber's performance fee for this Indian wedding is significantly higher than that of famous American singers Rihanna and Beyoncé.

A report from Bollywood media outlet 'Instant Bollywood' states that Justin Bieber is charging 10 million USD for his performance, which amounts to 840 million Indian Rupees.

Indian media reports also indicate that the Ambani family is in contact with British singer Adele, Canadian rapper Drake, and American singer Lana Del Rey to perform at the wedding celebrations.

These artists are expected to possibly come to India for the wedding festivities scheduled from July 12 to 14.